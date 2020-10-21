Fall Branch - Jimmy William Hayes, 79, Fall Branch, went to be with his Lord on October 20, 2020 after a battle with a brief illness. Jimmy served in the US Army as a supply handler and was honorably discharged in 1962. From there, he came back home and worked for the Kingsport Press until he retired some 30 years ago. He enjoyed the company of his friends and his little dogs (Keesha and Bowser).
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence (Jack) Hayes and Myrtle Mae Smith; daughters, Sharon Shamp and Kathleen Hayes. He is survived by his brother Billy Smith and wife Connie and sister Carolyn Hammonds; son Timothy Hayes; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
The family will have a graveside service at Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 with Rev. Wade McAmis and Rev. Mike Anglin officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of The Breakfast Club.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the V.A. for the care of Jimmy over the last couple of weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Lamont St. & Veterans Way, Johnson City, TN 37604 or Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, 106 Ruritan Rd., Fall Branch, TN 37656.