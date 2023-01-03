WEBER CITY, VA - Jimmy Wayne Williams, 77, of Weber City Virginia, departed this world for his heavenly home on Friday December 30th, 2022, with his family by his side. For his family and many friends, their grief is only comforted by knowing that he is now free from his two-year courageous battle with ALS, that he is with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ forevermore, and that by God’s grace they will see him again in Heaven’s Glory. John 3:16 – For God so loved this world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

Jimmy was born at his childhood home, in the Copper Creek Community of Scott County Virginia, on August 24th, 1945, to Cura Andrew and Minnie France Williams. Although he grew up in modest circumstances, he had an idyllic childhood that was mostly spent outside on the family farm, fishing and playing in Copper Creek, and exploring the hollows, hills, and mountains just outside his front door. His childhood was enriched by a close-knit extended family that loved and cared for him, encouraged him, and provided him with positive examples that helped to shape his character, optimistic outlook, and strong work ethic that he maintained his entire life. As a boy he worked in the fields near his home, helping to raise crops and maintain livestock. As a teenager, he also worked during the summer months with his dad at General Shale Brick. He graduated from Gate City High School in 1963 and immediately went to work at a Coca-Cola bottling plant in Kingsport TN. and then Eastman Kodak in January 1966. He got his start at Eastman in Kodel and then worked thereafter in Cellulose Esters Division as a chemical operator, crew trainer, utility operator, maintenance coordinator, and relief supervisor. While at Eastman he made life-long friends who he enjoyed spending time with outside of work - often at local golf courses or with a home or farm project. He retired from Eastman Chemical in 1997 after 31 years of loyal service.

