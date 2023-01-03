WEBER CITY, VA - Jimmy Wayne Williams, 77, of Weber City Virginia, departed this world for his heavenly home on Friday December 30th, 2022, with his family by his side. For his family and many friends, their grief is only comforted by knowing that he is now free from his two-year courageous battle with ALS, that he is with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ forevermore, and that by God’s grace they will see him again in Heaven’s Glory. John 3:16 – For God so loved this world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Jimmy was born at his childhood home, in the Copper Creek Community of Scott County Virginia, on August 24th, 1945, to Cura Andrew and Minnie France Williams. Although he grew up in modest circumstances, he had an idyllic childhood that was mostly spent outside on the family farm, fishing and playing in Copper Creek, and exploring the hollows, hills, and mountains just outside his front door. His childhood was enriched by a close-knit extended family that loved and cared for him, encouraged him, and provided him with positive examples that helped to shape his character, optimistic outlook, and strong work ethic that he maintained his entire life. As a boy he worked in the fields near his home, helping to raise crops and maintain livestock. As a teenager, he also worked during the summer months with his dad at General Shale Brick. He graduated from Gate City High School in 1963 and immediately went to work at a Coca-Cola bottling plant in Kingsport TN. and then Eastman Kodak in January 1966. He got his start at Eastman in Kodel and then worked thereafter in Cellulose Esters Division as a chemical operator, crew trainer, utility operator, maintenance coordinator, and relief supervisor. While at Eastman he made life-long friends who he enjoyed spending time with outside of work - often at local golf courses or with a home or farm project. He retired from Eastman Chemical in 1997 after 31 years of loyal service.
Jimmy married his soul mate and best friend Nancy Jessee on April 27th, 1968. On April 11th, 1969, they became the proud parents of their daughter Rhonda. Soon after the birth of Rhonda, they moved to Nancy’s family farm and established a home in the Little Duck Community of Nickelsville, Scott County Virginia. Together and thereafter, they continued to work side by side in raising their daughter, caring for their parents, and working on the family farm until October 2022. Outside of working at Eastman or on the farm, Jimmy enjoyed golfing with Nancy, family, and friends and taking vacation trips to Myrtle Beach. He also enjoyed doing projects with his church group, helping his extended family or friends however needed, and spending time with his daughter, son in law, and grandson who he taught how to fish, ride a bike, safely shoot a gun, and countless other skills and life lessons. Jimmy was a lifelong learner who enjoyed reading and learning something new every day. He never met a stranger, was always positive, encouraging, and optimistic, and was well known for his sense of humor, humility, wisdom, and for joyfully living out each day the Lord gave him.
Jimmy accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior on Sunday April 13th, 1969, and continued his daily walk with his Lord the remainder of his life. He was a long-standing member of Free Hill Baptist Church and served as a Youth Leader, Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, Trustee, and wherever else needed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother (Emerson C. Williams), and his father and mother-in-law (Kermit and Virgie Jessee). Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 54+ years, Nancy Jessee Williams, daughter Rhonda (Greg) Bausell, grandson Wesley (Melanie) Bausell, brother-in-law Larry Jessee, sister Peggy (Lonnie) Hammond, sister Betty (Gerald Faye) Darnell, sister-in-law Barbara Kitty Williams, nephews (Michael Hammond, Bobby Hammond, and Jonathan Hammond), special friend Andrew Hartsock, as well as several other beloved family members, friends, and church family members at Free Hill Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be held for friends and family on Thursday, January 5, 2023, and will be led by Pastor Larry Beavers. Burial Services will follow at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, Virginia. Pallbearers will be John Smith, Andrew Hartsock, Aaron Buchanan, Matthew Buchanan, and Buddy Darnell. Honorary pallbearers will be Wesley Bausell, Brian Hartsock, Cole Buchanan, Lance Phillips, David Phillips, and Donnie Osborne Jr. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Free Hill Baptist Church Memorial Cemetery Fund in c/o Stacy Smith, 4542 Little Duck Road, Nickelsville, VA. 24271.