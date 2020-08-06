August 31, 1940 - August 05, 2020
PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Jimmy Newman Warner, age 79, died August 5, 2020 at his lake home in Johnson City, TN. He was a loving husband and father.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda (May) Warner, his son Jimmy Lynn of Pennington Gap, VA; his daughter, Pamela (Warner) MacLaughlin of Pompano Beach, FL; his sister, Louise Bledsoe of Jonesville, VA.
He was raised in Flatwoods, VA. He graduated from Milligan College with a B.S. Degree and ETSU with a Master's Degree. He retired from the Lee County School System after 27 years.
He enjoyed traveling, spending time on the lake, and many outdoor activities. He had a passion for building and enjoyed building homes and apartment buildings.
He worked hard and played hard.
Graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway at 2:00 pm with Pastor Paul Davis, JR officiating. To view obituary and sign guest book please visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.