KINGSPORT - Jimmy Ray Summey, 81, Kingsport, TN went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Wexford House, Kingsport, TN.
Born and raised in Ft. Blackmore, VA on May 4, 1940, to the late John and Grace Summey.
He retired from Hawkins County Press after 37 years. He attended Morrison City First Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents; his wife of 26 years, Carol (Ball) Summey; sisters, Peggy Dean, Etta May Dean and brother, John Summey preceded him in death.
Jimmy was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and the Summey Family Annual Campout leader. He loved and cherished his family who he loved spending his time with. Jimmy shared a passion for building classic cars with his son Jeff and attending car shows together.
In his later years, he built his dream cabin and returned home to Ft. Blackmore.
Most of all, Jimmy loved to laugh and cut up with his family and friends. Whenever you asked him the time, it was always 8:15 and the year 1492.
He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Summey and wife, Cheryl, Steven Summey and wife, Patricia; sisters, Nina Darnell, Wilma Dean and husband, Ronnie, Carolyn Darnell and husband, Tommy; sisters-in-law, Shelby Summey and Shirley McClellan; brothers, Donnie Summey, Tommy Summey and wife, Debbie; brother-in-law, Shag Dean; grandchildren, Candace “Brooke” (Morgan) Miller, Lauren (David) Griffith, Hannah Summey and Sammy Summey; along with several nieces and nephews and a special friend, Glenna Dorman.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Steven Miller officiating. Special music will be provided by Mickey and Nikki Summey.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the Craft Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore. Robert Darnell, Tommy Darnell, Jr, Dustin Darnell, Clifford Dean, Tony Dean, Michael Dorton, David Summey, Ronald Summey, Terry Dean, Randy Dean and Kevin Dean will serve as pallbearers. Jeff “Cotton” Castle, Roy Nickels, Bob Clark, David Lawson, Wayne Johnson, and David Griffith will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home 10:30 to go in procession to the graveside service.
