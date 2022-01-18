KINGSPORT - Jimmy Ray Summey, 81, Kingsport, TN went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Wexford House, Kingsport, TN.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Steven Miller officiating. Special music will be provided by Mickey and Nikki Summey.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the Craft Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore. Robert Darnell, Tommy Darnell, Jr, Dustin Darnell, Clifford Dean, Tony Dean, Michael Dorton, David Summey, Ronald Summey, Terry Dean, Randy Dean and Kevin Dean will serve as pallbearers. Jeff “Cotton” Castle, Roy Nickels, Bob Clark, David Lawson, Wayne Johnson, and David Griffith will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home 10:30 to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Summey family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
