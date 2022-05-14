KINGSPORT - Jimmy Ray Gibson, 69, Kingsport, TN passed away, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Jimmy was born in Richlands, VA on August 12, 1952, and was the son of the late Ervin Edward and Laura Evelyn (Lucas) Gibson.
He was retired from the Sullivan County Department of Education, and also from Quebecor (Kingsport Press).
In addition to his parents, his brothers, Essie (Bud) Gibson, Earnest (Tony) Gibson, Ervin (Nudge) Gibson; sisters, his twin, Judy Gibson, and JoAnn Musick, brothers-in-law, Roy Stephens, Johnny Griffin, and R.L. Jones; and sister-in-law, Wilma Jones preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife, Cathy G. Gibson, Kingsport, TN, children, Carla (Kenny) Kime, Wabash, IN, Jimmy Doyle Gibson, Wabash, IN, Stacey Forrester and fiancé, Justin Riggs, Kingsport, TN, and Ashton Forrester, Kingsport, TN, Special friend who was like a daughter, Tina Amos, Kingsport, TN, grandchildren, David Forrester, Ashley (Patrick) Forrester, Bailey Riggs, Kelsey Riggs, Britany Kime, Josh Kime, Cody Gibson, Cameron Gibson, Jadyn Gibson, and Jaci Gibson, great grandchildren, Kyndall Hyatt, Stella Hyatt, Paislee Forrester, Landon Forrester, Cheyenne Kime, Cadance Kime, Harper Kime, and Lilianna Kime; sisters, Almeda (Hagan) Lawson, Gate City, VA, Mary Stephens, Wabash, IN, Cassie Hensley, Nickelsville, VA, Patsy (L.C.) Beavers, Honeybrook, PA, Doris McConnell, Gate City, VA, and Shelia Fields, Kingsport, TN; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Myrtle) Griffin, Kingsport, TN, and Herman (Mary) Griffin, Kingsport, TN; sisters-in- law, Diane Griffin, Kingsport, TN, Janice (Silas) Qualls, Clinchport, VA, Brenda (Gale) Berry, Yuma, VA, and Shirley McDavid, Gate City, VA; special friend, Johnny Lane, fur babies, Cleo, Dixie, Molly, and Fatty; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Mike Owens officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Clendenin Cemetery in the Purchase Ridge Community of Scott County, VA. Justin Riggs, Kenny Kime, Josh Kime, Hagan Lawson, Jerry Griffin, Johnny Lane, Beau Riggs, and Tyler Lawson will serve as pallbearers. David Forrester, Cody Gibson, Cameron Gibson, Ashton Forrester, Landon Forrester, and Patrick Hyatt will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Gibson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gate City Funeral Home.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Jimmy R. Gibson.