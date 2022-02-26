CHURCH HILL - Jimmy Patterson, age 82, of Church Hill passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center, the arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
