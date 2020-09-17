KINGSPORT - Jimmy Lynn Rogers, 63 of Kingsport, TN, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from an accidental fall. He lived most of his life in Kingsport and Mount Carmel, TN. He graduated from Church Hill High School.
Jim was a master carpenter by trade. He worked almost 30 years at Brock Services. He also taught carpentry classes for the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER). At the time of his retirement, he was a service manager with Brock Services.
Jim enjoyed life, and he loved entertaining family and friends. He was quite a storyteller and had you on the edge of your seat within minutes. He always found humor in a story; and, he would make you laugh until you were bent over with your ribs hurting. Jim loved to play golf, swim and to travel. He got joy out of helping others with projects; and, he could design and build just about anything. He was a talented and gifted craftsman.
Jim is survived by his dedicated wife, Cathy Dishner Rogers, and his loving mother Myrtle Greene Rogers. He is also survived by his son, Jimmy Lynn Rogers, Jr., and step-children Jamie (April) Skeen, and Brandy (Shane) Fitzgerald. He was so proud of his 15 grandchildren: Heather, Bryson, Delaney, Jacoby and Lilly Rogers, Dalton (Chelsey) and Mayson Skeen, Hope and Zayne Bachman, Haley and Karley Wilson and Brice, Bradon, Layney and Briley Fitzgerald. In addition, he has four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving siblings Wanda Potter and Tony Rogers. Jim considered his cousins Donald Tobin and Amy and Jimmy Shipley as siblings. He also leaves behind his uncle Milum “Blue” (Shirley) Greene, aunts Juanita Tobin, Iva (Dennis) Shore, and Reba Hartgrove as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jim was preceded in death by his father Jessie James Rogers, his maternal grandparents Milum and Ethel Greene and his nephew Darin Potter. He was also preceded in death by uncles Randall Paul “Pete” and Tommy Greene, W.T. and John Rogers, and aunts Anna Stapleton, Betty “Midge” Singleton, Edith Sanchez, Gladys Calhoun, Lou Laney and Jean Morelock.
Our family would like to extend sincere thanks to the Sullivan County Rescue Squad and Police and Fire departments for their quick response, and to all of the physicians and nurses who were so caring to our family during our time of need. They took such wonderful care of Jim and our family. In addition, we would like to thank our family, friends and neighbors for their prayers, flowers and food. Your love and kindness is greatly appreciated.
The family of Jimmy Lynn Rogers will receive friends from 2 to 4 pm Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 4 pm with Jay Bradley and Bob Cole officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Rogers family.