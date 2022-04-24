FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Jimmy Lee Guinn, 77, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Military graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the V.A. Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the V.A. Mountain Home National Cemetery at 12:45p.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 53 Memorial Avenue, Mountain Home, TN 37684 for the graveside service.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Guinn family at www.gatecityfuneals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Jimmy Lee Guinn.