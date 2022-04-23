FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Jimmy Lee Guinn, 77, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Jimmy was born in Sullivan County, TN on December 11, 1944, and was the son of the late Isaac Junior and Ethel Myrl (McPherson) Guinn.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp., serving during the Vietnam War, was a member of the Over Mountain Men Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, the American Legion, the VFW, and the Free Masons.
Surviving is his loving wife, Judy (Lane) Guinn, and family.
Military graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the V.A. Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the V.A. Mountain Home National Cemetery at 12:45p.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 53 Memorial Avenue, Mountain Home, TN 37684 for the graveside service.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Guinn family at www.gatecityfuneals.com.
