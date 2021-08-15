GATE CITY, VA - Jimmy Lee Flanary, 75 of Gate City, VA passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Sullivan County, TN on January 17, 1946, to the late Rex Ward and Sally Fields Flanary.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Weber City, served in the Scott County Rescue Squad as an EMT for many years and was an active honorary member of the Scott County Amateur Radio Society.
In addition to his parents; his sister, Nina Singleton; brother, Dale Flanary preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Billie Jean Flanary, of the home; son, Jeff Flanary, Church Hill, TN; daughter, Kristi Jeter and husband, Chris, Tampa, FL; brother, Donald Flanary; grandchildren, Matthew Flanary, Andrew, and Zack Jeter; along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home.
Burial will follow the service Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Flanary family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Jimmy Lee Flanary.