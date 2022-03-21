KINGSPORT - Jimmy Lee Castle, 73, of Kingsport fell asleep in the Lord, early Monday morning, March 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with Covid, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born in Kingsport and had lived here his entire life. Jimmy was a self-employed upholsterer. Jimmy attended Bloomingdale Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, John and Nola Cole Castle and his brother, Johnnie Castle. Survivors include his wife, Freda Calhoun Castle and his son, Jeffery Lee Castle and fiancé, Natalie McClure, his grandson, Joshua Lee Castle, his sister, Mae Bare, his sister-in-law, Jean Castle; ten brothers-in-law and nine sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Jimmy will be missed by all.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 23rd at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. Graveside will follow at the Calhoun Family Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Hemophilia Foundation, 7 Pennsylvania Plaza #1204, New York, NY 10001.
