KINGSPORT - Jimmy Lee Roy Hammonds, 80, Kingsport, TN passed away, Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Jimmy was born in Scott County, VA on May 13, 1941, and was the son of the late Newt and Vergie Emily (McDavid) Hammonds.
He worked for A&L inside Tennessee Eastman and retired as the owner and operator of Hammonds Drywall.
He was an avid outdoorsman who love hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, his sisters, Lizzie Tipton, Lula Jennings, and Nannie Jones, and brothers, Bradley, Johnny, Ray, Bob, Bill, and Odell Hammonds preceded him in death.
Surviving is his children, Kim Wallen and husband, Tommy, Chris K. Hammonds and Lori Smith, and Shannon Hammonds and Tonya McDavid, grandchildren, Robyn, Candice, Breana, Haley, Christine, Allie, Jadelyn, Stephanie, Kayla, Miranda, Austin, and Shannon, Jr., several great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren sisters, Ettie Spivey, and Shirley Tipton and husband, Coy, twin brother, Eugene Hammonds, and brother, Ben Hammonds and wife, Marie; his companion and friends, Judy Chambliss and Jeremy and Jonah, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5- 7 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jimmy Combs and Pastor Donnie Tipton officiating. The Tipton Family Singers will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Newt Hammonds Family Cemetery on Copper Ridge of the Manville community, Scott County, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 1:15 p.m., Sunday to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Hammonds family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
