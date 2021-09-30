KINGSPORT - Jimmy “Jim” Arrington, 84 of Kingsport, passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health. He was born in Scott County, Virginia on October 9, 1936 a son of the late Enoch and Maudie Arrington. Jim has resided in this area his entire life.
Jimmy married Iva McMurray in 1957 in Gate City, Virginia. He retired from Greif Brothers Corporation. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, papaw, brother and friend who loved to be outside and gardening.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Holston Valley Medical Center and the nurses and staff at NHC.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a number of sisters and brothers. Left to cherish his memory are, his daughter Vickie Hartsell and husband Danny of Kingsport; son Jim Arrington and Linda of Kingsport; five grandchildren, Andrew Arrington, Brandon Arrington, Bradley Hartsell, Justin Hartsell, and Brittney Clonce; five great-grandchildren, Lindsey Arrington, Luke Arrington, Levi Arrington, Charlotte Arrington and Paisley Clonce; one sister, Betty Casteel and husband Frank of Yuma; one brother, Howard Arrington and wife Bernice of East Carters Valley; one sister-in-law, Eva Pendergrass of Kingsport; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Saturday in the chapel with Rev. Billy Wayne Arrington and Pastor LeLand Salyer officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021 in Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andrew Arrington, Brandon Arrington, Bradley Hartsell, Justin Hartsell, Robert Jones and Tony Williams.
Those attending committal services are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. Sunday.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Arrington family.