Jim Hashbarger 75 passed away Sunday May 30, 2021 at the home of his sister Shirley Hubbard . He was the son of Huvil and Willie Burke Hashbarger who preceded him in death along with his brothers Roy, Dean, Don and Bill. He is survived by sisters Ruby Stevens Fall Branch and Shirley Hubbard of Harmony, several nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and his dogs that he loved. Jim retired from Eastman Chemical after more than 31 years of service. At Jim's request there will be no service. Restore Life is caring for his body. Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice for their wonderful care and Smokey Mountain Medical for their professional service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Community Help Center Hwy. 81. North, Jonesborough, Tenn. 37659.