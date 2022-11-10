Jimmy Frank Frazier

SULLIVAN COUNTY- Jimmy Frank Frazier, 86, Sullivan County, TN, passed away, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Freedom Senior Assisted Living.

Jimmy was born in Gate City, VA, on April 6, 1936, and was the son of the late John Henry and Ida Ethel (Carter) Frazier.

