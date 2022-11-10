SULLIVAN COUNTY- Jimmy Frank Frazier, 86, Sullivan County, TN, passed away, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Freedom Senior Assisted Living.
Jimmy was born in Gate City, VA, on April 6, 1936, and was the son of the late John Henry and Ida Ethel (Carter) Frazier.
In addition to his parents, his daughter, Marcea Frazier; niece, Cindy Mabry; and brother, Creed Carter Frazier; and sister-in-law, Molly Joe Frazier preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife, Lindal Dishner Frazier; daughter, Bronwyn Frazier Neal (Danny); son, Brett Frazier (Natalie); grandchildren, Rachel Neal Woods (Daniel), Charlie Neal, Zane Frazier (Jen), and Quin Frazier; nephews, Johnny Frazier, and Gary Frazier (Terri); along with lots of extended family.
The family will receive friends from 1-2p.m., Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Crystal Smith officiating. Eulogy will be given by Charlie Neal; the music will be provided by Leanna Baldwin.
Burial will follow at the Carter-Frazier-Stewart Cemetery, in the Daniel Boone community of Scott County, VA.
Zane Frazier, Charlie Neal, Quin Frazier, Daniel Woods, Blake Frazier, and Jim Morse will serve as pallbearers. J.T. Carter, Gary Frazier, Johnny Frazier, and Jim Deck will serve as honorary pallbearers.