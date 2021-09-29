NORTON, VA – James H. (Jimmy) Fawbush, 67, died Monday, September 27, 2021, at Ft. Sanders Select Specialty Hospital in Knoxville, Tn. Jimmy was the first-born son to the late James C. and Anne Fields Fawbush. Jimmy was injured at the age of 15 playing football for the Burton Raiders. Jimmy was determined to live his life to the fullest. After graduating John I. Burton in 1973, he earned his Associate Degree from Mountain Empire Community College and later graduated from St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, SC with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. Jimmy taught 6th grade English at Norton Elementary School for nearly 20 years before his retirement. Jimmy enjoyed his retirement trout fishing the local lakes and streams. Jimmy was the voice of the Raiders for many years announcing at the football games and was a former president of the Norton Little League. Jimmy was inducted into the John I. Burton Hall of Fame in 2015. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Norton. Jimmy was an avid fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide Football Team. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Alan Fawbush in January 2021.
He is survived by two brothers, Joseph Fawbush and his wife Christy of Norton, Va., and Jon Fawbush and his partner Shaun Brown of Knoxville, Tn.; a nephew, Daniel Fawbush and his wife Darian of Christiansburg, Va. two nieces, Morgan Fawbush of Blacksburg, Va. and Morgan Rasnake of Norton, Va.; a sister-in-law, Beth Absher Fawbush of Big Stone Gap, Va.; a special companion, Kathy Morley of Wise, Va. and his special caregiver Wendy Carico of Coeburn, Va.; and several cousins.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm Friday, October 1, 2021, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Lee Kidd and Dr. Henry Webb officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 am Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery.