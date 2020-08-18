ROGERSVILLE - Jimmy F. Tunnell, age 82, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family after a brief illness.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ray Mullins officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by Hawkins County Color Guard and TN Army National Guard.
