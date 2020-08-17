ROGERSVILLE - Jimmy F. Tunnell, age 82, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family after a brief illness. He was a member of West View Baptist Church. Jimmy was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict. He was a life long dairy farmer. Jimmy was an honest, hard working farmer who enjoyed working sun up to sun down on the family farm. He will be deeply missed by all. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruby Kite Tunnell.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary Williamson Tunnell of the home; daughter, Mary Jane Green and husband, Keith of Rogersville; sons, James Tunnell and wife, Rachel of Maryville, Anthony Tunnell and wife, Melissa and John Tunnell and wife, Teresa, all of Rogersville; sister, Jane Byrd of Adkins, VA: 12 grandchildren,12 great grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ray Mullins officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by Hawkins County Color Guard and TN Army National Guard.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Tunnell family.