BLOUNTVILLE - Jimmy Duane Crain, 50, was reunited with his son during the evening hours of Sunday (August 16, 2020). Jimmy was born on September 16, 1969 in Bristol, TN.
Jimmy enjoyed the simplicity of life. He liked riding motorcycles, paintball, taking care of his animals, and spending time with his family and friends. Jimmy was a loving son, husband, father, bother, uncle, and friend; he will be greatly missed.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, Jessie Crain; mother, Ruth Anne Fillers Clark; father-in-law, George Davenport; and paternal grandparents, Cladith & Hugh Crain.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 33 years, Cheryl Crain; father, John Crain; half brother, Richard Crain; half sister, Kendra Crain; sister and brother-in-law, Robin & Jamie Hopson; sister-in-law, Lorrie Singleton; mother-in-law, LaDonna Davenport; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday (August 20, 2020) at 7 p.m. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the Crain family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Crain family.