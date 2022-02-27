CHURCH HILL - Jimmy Darrell Patterson, 82 born July 15, 1939, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 26, 2022.
Jimmy retired from Holliston Mills after 30 years of service. Jimmy worked at the Hawkins County convenient center retiring after 17 years of service.
Jimmy was a God-fearing man who loved the Lord, while working he was very active in the community by collecting and donating money for churches and people in need, he also sold Apple butter for the Goshen Valley fire department. Jimmy was kindhearted man that helped many people and will be missed by his family and community.
He was a ball coach for many years starting with Little League coaching all the way to the men’s team with the last Ball team being the River Rats. He also coached a women’s softball team
Jimmy was Preceded in death by son Jackie Patterson, an infant daughter Kathy Patterson and his parents James and Pauline Patterson.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife; Dorothy Patterson after 65 years of marriage who shared a special love for one another. His son David Patterson. Grandchildren James “Jimmy” Patterson, Amber Patterson (John) O’Laughlin and Michael Reagan Patterson. Great grandchildren; Taylor Patterson and Thorsten O’Laughlin. Brothers; Harold Patterson and William Patterson; And several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022,
at 1:00 PM at McPheeters Bend cemetery with Brother Eric Spencer officiating.
Social distance measures will be in place for those that prefer and would like to attend the service.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Patsy and Lee Miller for all they have done to show their support to the family.
Friends can visit anytime at the residence of Jimmy and Dorothy.
To leave an online message for the Patterson family please visit us at www.johnson@arrowood.com
Johnson Arrowood funeral home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Patterson family.