Jimmy Darrell Greene was born at home in Lynn Garden with his twin sister Janie, his eyes matched his name – he was one of the most handsome green eyed tough kids to roam the streets of the Lynn Garden area. Though money was not abundant, Jimmy’s well-dressed attire was noticed, his well iron creased pants was something he took great pride in, Jimmy Greene was a sharp dressed lad and the pride he took in himself was something that stuck.
Jimmy told all of us he was a cheerleader for Lynn View High, this has neither been confirmed nor denied. His mischief spirit provided great entertainment for his buddies. He loved a laugh but more importantly he loved a dare and would rarely turn his back on one. He once plowed the school parking lot with his papaw’s tractor just because someone threw a dare his way, he also was responsible for putting an aspirin in the fish aquarium where he killed off all the fish at Lynn View High.
If you knew Jimmy there are common words that just stick – determined, grit and strong willed come to mind. These brave traits made him one of the best savvy businessmen of his time. He could talk to a wall; he was convincing, and he recognized those traits and built off them to provide a way for his family in life and made him one of the best salesmen of the Tri Cities.
Jimmy was a great provider for his wife of fifty-eight years and raised two wonderful sons who are as different as fire and rain, he was so proud of how they both fell in love with Jesus and how they both passed what he had taught them down their children and grandchildren. This too stuck! He loved his daughter in law Missy.
Jimmy was baptized by MM Turner in the Holston River when he was approximately seven years old and received the Holy Ghost soon after. It wasn’t long after that Jimmy had the one experience of his life that set his course and grounded him. He was diagnosed with polio and was paralyzed from the neck down and told he would never walk again, in fact, he was one of the first cases in Kingsport. Jimmy was in quarantine and Reverend GD Peters and Harold Ashby came to the house and prayed for him through the bedroom window as he was quarantined, and Jimmy was immediately healed. This experience changed Jimmy’s life and deeply grounded him in faith.
Jimmy suffered over thirty surgeries in his lifetime including a kidney transplant at the age of fifty-five. He was a survivor, his grit again served him well.
Jimmy loved the word, he loved the Lord and working in the church. The church benefited from his many talents including building, meticulous landscaping, mowing and he was one of the best bus drivers the church ever knew where he took countless young folks on fun-filled adventures. He also held the role as Sunday School Teacher, served on the board and as an usher. The church family is something Jimmy held close to his heart. Everything he had learned to do with his hands he carried these talents into God’s home.
Jimmy, we know you loved the speed and thrill, with the flick of the wrist we can see you taking the turns on your motorcycle – you are on the gift of the open road!
II Corinthians 5:1 For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.
He was predeceased by; his parents, Sam Green Sr and Mabel Cookenour Greene; his siblings, Sam Greene Jr (Vivian); Elwood Greene; Betty Jo Childress (George); Shirely Russell (Jerry) and his son Timothy Wayne Greene.
He is survived by: his wife Vickie Sharrett Greene; his sons, Jeremy Greene, Shane Greene (Missy); his grandchildren, Lauren, Kayla, Zachary, Leah and Sydni; two great grandsons, Kaycen and Wrigley; his sister, Janie Wright.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 29th from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM followed by service at The Promise Church located at 115 Hickory Hills Rd, Church Hill, TN 37642
Reverend Jonathan Lovelace and Reverend Mike Vicars will be officiating.