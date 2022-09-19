FALL BRANCH - Jimmy Dale Wilson, 67, of Fall Branch, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born to Dorothea Gay (Harper) Wilson and the late Walter Stanley Wilson on October 18, 1954. Jimmy was a Member of Lovelace Baptist Church. He retired from Eastman with over forty years of dedicated service.

In addition to his father Jimmy was preceded in death by his two brothers, Walter David Wilson and Randall Craig Wilson.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Recommended for you