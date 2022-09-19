FALL BRANCH - Jimmy Dale Wilson, 67, of Fall Branch, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born to Dorothea Gay (Harper) Wilson and the late Walter Stanley Wilson on October 18, 1954. Jimmy was a Member of Lovelace Baptist Church. He retired from Eastman with over forty years of dedicated service.
In addition to his father Jimmy was preceded in death by his two brothers, Walter David Wilson and Randall Craig Wilson.
In addition to his mother Jimmy is survived by son, Chris Wilson; his two daughters, Marinda Dykes, Tabitha Shipley (Tim); brothers, Johnny Wilson and Anthony Wilson; sisters, Becky Davidson (David), Deborah Dixon (Tom), Hope Howell (David); eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Wilson family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Alan Brummitt and Jimmy’s brother Evangelist Anthony Wilson officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place on Thursday, September 22, 2022 in the Garden of the Apostles in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 10 am. Chris Wilson, Dilan Dykes, Cody Shipley, Tim Shipley and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the Wilson family has requested that donations be made in Jimmy’s memory to Lovelace Baptist Church 930 Ryan Rd. Fall Branch 37857.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Wilson family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081