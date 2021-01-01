CHURCH HILL – Jimmy Crawford, 82, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Jimmy was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Valley View Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from AFG as a Maintenance Mechanic. He loved farming, talking and spending time with his grandsons and being outside. Jimmy was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Carl and Kansas Crawford; siblings, Cora Arnold, Ruby Barrett, Dessie George, Shack Crawford, Phoebe Davis, and Mary Castle.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Elsie Christian Crawford; daughters, Janice Dicks Alley (David) and Susan Crawford; grandsons, Matthew Alley (fiancé, Danielle) and Aaron Alley; several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family wishing to pay their respects may come by the funeral home anytime on Sunday.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Ronnie Grimes officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be Sandra Smith, Katie Matlock, Sue Pierson, Tammy Bentley, Jeff Barrett, Rhonda Roberts and Robert Lynn Castle.
The family asks in lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Crawford family.