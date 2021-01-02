CHURCH HILL – Jimmy Crawford, 82, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Friends and family wishing to pay their respects may come by the funeral home anytime on Sunday.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Ronnie Grimes officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be Sandra Smith, Katie Matlock, Sue Pierson, Tammy Bentley, Jeff Barrett, Rhonda Roberts and Robert Lynn Castle.
The family asks in lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.
To leave an online message for the Crawford family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
