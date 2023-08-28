CHURCH HILL - Jimmy Christian, 77, of Church Hill went home to be with the Lord on August 26, 2023, at his home with his family by his side, following an extended illness.

Jimmy was born in Hawkins County, TN. He went to the live at the Freewill Baptist Childrens Home in Greeneville, TN until the age of 16. After leaving the children’s home he settled back in Hawkins County where he spent the remainder of his life. Jimmy was of the Baptist faith, he retired from Eastman Chemical Company after many years of service. In his free time Jimmy enjoyed woodworking and fishing and spending time with his family.


