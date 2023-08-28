CHURCH HILL - Jimmy Christian, 77, of Church Hill went home to be with the Lord on August 26, 2023, at his home with his family by his side, following an extended illness.
Jimmy was born in Hawkins County, TN. He went to the live at the Freewill Baptist Childrens Home in Greeneville, TN until the age of 16. After leaving the children’s home he settled back in Hawkins County where he spent the remainder of his life. Jimmy was of the Baptist faith, he retired from Eastman Chemical Company after many years of service. In his free time Jimmy enjoyed woodworking and fishing and spending time with his family.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents Tommy and Lizzie Christian, sister, Betty Jean Hann, and brother, Billy Christian.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Judy Christian; two daughters, Dorinda Stafford; Angie Pridemore (David); grandchildren, Roman McNutt, Shiana Sanchez (Chris), Cari Parra, Wesley Stafford and Brian “Chase” Pridemore (Kristen). One great-granddaughter Ameia Parra, great-grandson on the way Alexander Kane Sanchez, one brother, Coy Christian, along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Johnson- Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. With the Reverend William Truman and Reverend Chuck Grimm officiating, a eulogy will be given by Fred Polenz. A Military graveside will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 11:00 at Christian Bend Cemetery with the American Legion Post 3/265. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Roman McNutt, Wesley Stafford, Joey Arnold, Frank Merrill, Kevin Long and Terry Christian.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Henard and David Henegar.