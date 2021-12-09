ROGERSVILLE - Jimmy C. Gilliam, age 85, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Loraine Gilliam, wife of Jimmy, age 83, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, both due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. The Gilliams were married 65 years. Jimmy was retired from Eastman Chemical Company following 31 years of service. Loraine was retired from Hawkins County School System as manager of Cherokee High School cafeteria. The Gilliams were members of Persia Baptist Church. Jimmy was preceded by his parents Henderson "H.L." and Maxine Moore Gilliam and sister Earlene Long. Loraine was preceded in death by her parents William "Bill" and Eula Blanche Duncan Mowl.
They were survived by daughter Lisa Gilliam Weems, son Mike Gilliam and wife Cindy, all of Rogersville; grandchildren Tiffany Floyd and husband Thomas of Rogersville, Laiken Whitlock and husband Tyler of Jonesborough, Tyler Gilliam of Church Hill, special granddaughter Macie; great-grandson Trey Floyd; sister of Loraine, Carolyn Shipley of Kingsport; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours for Jimmy and Loraine will be 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service for Jimmy and Loraine will be conducted 6:00 P.M., Sunday, December 12, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kevin Wisecarver officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Monday, December 13, 2021 at Persia Baptist Church Cemetery.
