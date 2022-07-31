SCOTT COUNTY, VA - Jimmy Bo Taylor, 75, passed away, after a lengthy illness on Friday, July 29, 2022.

The family will receive friends at the garage on 6677 Nickelsville Hwy, from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, August 5, 2022; and from 11-3p.m., on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

