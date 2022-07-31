Jimmy Bo Taylor Jul 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SCOTT COUNTY, VA - Jimmy Bo Taylor, 75, passed away, after a lengthy illness on Friday, July 29, 2022.The family will receive friends at the garage on 6677 Nickelsville Hwy, from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, August 5, 2022; and from 11-3p.m., on Saturday, August 6, 2022.The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff and nurses at Holston Manor, and the staff and nurses at Amedisys for all the kindness they have shown during his illness.An online guest register is available for the Taylor family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Jimmy Taylor.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video