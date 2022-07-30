SCOTT COUNTY, VA - Jimmy Bo Taylor, 75, passed away, after a lengthy illness on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Jimmy was born in Scott County, VA on December 25, 1946, to the late Peanut and Cleo Taylor.
He served in the Army during Vietnam. Jimmy was also a logger and a farmer. He could always be found hanging out in his garage with his buddies, discussing the day’s events.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Janice Taylor; brothers, Robert Taylor, and “Bugs” Taylor; sister, Mary Jane Hensley; sister-in-law, Jeanette Taylor; and nephew, Michael Taylor preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughter, Tanya (Stuart) Hale; nieces, Kayla (Justin) Bowling, Amy Hilton, and Brandi (Eric) Cooper; nephews, Steven (Miranda) Taylor, and Mark (Kathy) Hilton; great nieces, Wren Bowling, Emma Taylor, Abby Smith, and Kathy Cooper; great nephews, Robby Darrell, Abram Taylor, and Cody Cooper; special cousin, Judy Bays. He is also survived by his special neighbors, Danny Parks, and Dan Hall; along with many, many friends.
The family will receive friends at the garage on 6677 Nickelsville Hwy, from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, August 5, 2022; and from 11-3p.m., on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff and nurses at Holston Manor, and the staff and nurses at Amedisys for all the kindness they have shown during his illness.