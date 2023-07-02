KINGSPORT - Jimmy Adrian Dexter, 89, of Kingsport, TN passed away Monday, June 26, 2023.
Jimmy was born September 11, 1933, in Kingsport, TN to the late Adwin and Louise Dexter.
He was a 1951 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. He attended Emory & Henry College and East Tennessee State University before becoming a journeyman electrician. He was a member of IBEW #934.
Jimmy was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church where he had special ties to the New Fidelis Sunday School Class.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed celebrating good times with friends on the lake.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Dexter, and his daughter, Penny Roberts.
Those left to cherish Jimmy’s memory are his loving wife of 66 years, Doris Dexter; granddaughter, “his girl”, Hannah George; brothers, Larry Dexter (Ruth) and Stephen Dexter; sister, Gail Casey (Jack); and three special nieces.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Dr. Randy Frye officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jimmy’s memory may be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers at NHC and Bev who took care of him at home.