MORRISTOWN - Jimmy Adkins, age 74, of Morristown, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022. He was a native of Big Stone Gap, Virginia. He retired from the United States Marine Corp after 30 years of service and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and a Purple Heart recipient.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents: Hobert and Viola Adkins; and brothers: Ronnie and Danny Adkins; and close friend, Larry Slagle.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janice Lane Adkins; sons: Shane and wife, Amanda Adkins, John Adkins and Chris and wife, Andrea Adkins. Grandchildren: Ty, Sydnie, Blake, Katelyn, Lane, Ella, and Kingsley. Great-grandchildren: Jimmy, Cohen, and Skye. Sister-in-law: Alberta Adkins; and close friend: Wanda Slagle; and several nieces and nephews.
Per Jimmy's request, he will be cremated and no services to be held.
Per Jimmy's request, he will be cremated and no services to be held.