NORTON, VA – Jimmy A. Hickman, 74, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at his residence. He was a 1968 graduate of J.I. Burton High School and attended Steed Business College in Johnson City, Tn. Jimmy enjoyed music and playing the guitar, piano and organ. He attended the Guest River Pentecostal Church. Jimmy was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was a son of the late Jim D. Hickman and Delores Whited Hickman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Scott Hickman and a nephew, Jeff Hickman.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Hickman; a sister-in-law, Denise Hawk Hickman; four nephews, Ryan Hickman, Anthony Brickey, Martin Brickey and William Brickey; and two grand nieces, Natasha Tabor (Mikhael), and Faith Hickman (Devin); an aunt, Dot Whited Kelly; and special friends, Sonnie and Pat Prevatt.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Darrell Bolling officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted at 11:00 am Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens by the U.S. Air Force Funeral Honors Team. Family and friends are asked to be at the funeral home by 10:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Hickman family.