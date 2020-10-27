Jimmie Smith went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 24, 2020.
He was a retired employee of Fluor Daniel Construction Company at Eastman Chemical as a pipe fitter.
Jimmie proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Sue Smith in 2017.
Jimmie is survived by his daughter: Kathy Smith, Brother-in-law: Daniel W. Ringley and several nieces & nephews.
A Celebration of Life was observed with family & friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the American Heart Association.
East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jimmie Smith.