Jimmie Peters, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 2, 2021 in Knoxville. He was born to the late Russell and Mary (Belcher) Peters in Bristol, VA. Jimmie proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Farragut Christian Church in Knoxville.
The Peters family will honor Jimmie’s life with a Graveside Service on Monday, September 6, 2021 in the Garden of Prayer in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 12 pm with Rev. Jason Warden officiating.
In lieu of flowers the Peters family has requested that donations be made in Jimmie’s memory to Farragut Christian Church. 138 Admiral Rd. Knoxville, TN 37934
