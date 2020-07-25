KINGSPORT - Jimmie M. “Pap” Dorton, 83, of Kingsport, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Music will be provided by Phil Hoskins, Wayne Bledsoe, and The Potters. Jim’s service may be viewed live on Cindy Crussell’s Facebook page. Friends are welcome at the home any time.
Military Graveside Honors will be conducted Monday, July 27, 2020, at 12:00 pm by the American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Meditation North. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 am. Serving as pallbearers are, Mike Cole, Jimmy Cole, Tim Copenhaver, Tyler Norris, Bryan Crussell, and Jeff Cassidy.
Due to current Sullivan County COVID-19 regulations, we ask that all family members and guests attending visitations and services to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s honor to The Remnant Church, P.O. Box 3488, Kingsport, TN 37664.
