April 15, 1948 - April 24, 2021
Jimmie (Jim) Lee Vicars passed away April 24, 2021 after a battle with cancer, COVID19 and numerous illnesses.
Jim was born in Sullivan County, Tennessee and lived in the area most of his life.
Jim attended Ketron High School and graduated from ETSU in 1970. He enjoyed outdoor activities and was a lifelong fan of University of Tennessee sports. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Blountville, TN.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Earl Vicars and Mary Lelia Faust Vicars.
He was the devoted husband to Linda Hooker Vicars for 52 years and loving father to Aaron Vicars (Debra) of Lawrenceburg, IN, and Brent Vicars (April) of Canton, Ga. He was the proud grandfather to Braden, Casey, Annabel, Samantha, and Scott.
A service will be held Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:00am at the Vicars home, 5500 Arapaho Drive, Kingsport TN. Dr. Clay Austin of 1st Baptist Blountville, and Rev. Brent Vicars of Legacy Church Canton will officiate. Casual dress is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the building fund of First Baptist Church of Blountville TN, P.O. Box 587 Blountville, TN 37617 or to the building fund of Legacy Church Canton. 1040 Blackwell Road, Marietta, GA 30066.