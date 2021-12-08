BIG STONE GAP, VA - Jimmie King, 75, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Lonesome Pine Hospital.
He lived most of his life in Big Stone Gap. He worked for Humphrey Enterprises for 32 years. He owned and loved to work on and drive his ’57 Chevy. Jimmie was of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Mary (Lawson) King; sisters, Irene Ferrell and Betty Baker; and his brother, Henry King.
Surviving are his wife of 29 years, Joanie W. King; son, Jimmy “Jimbo” King, II; step-daughter, Leigh Ann Salyers, Coeburn, Va.; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn King and Genay King; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the King family.