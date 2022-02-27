MARION, NC - Jimmie Jobe, 80, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away while surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.
He was a native of Kingsport, Tennessee, born on August 20, 1941.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Basil and Sarah Overbay Jobe; one brother, Harold Jobe; and one sister, Pauline Jobe Crawford.
He loved his family, his home, fishing, and classic cars.
He has one surviving sister, Sue Jobe Thacker (Jim) of Church Hill, Tennessee and several nieces and nephews.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bernice Martin Jobe; two sons, Richard and Randy Jobe; one daughter, Karen Jobe Greene (David); five grandchildren, Mark Greene, Elizabeth Greene Buff, Joshua Burnette, and Andrew Toney all of Marion; and Heather Jobe of Tampa, Florida; and six great grandchildren.
A private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grandview Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank all of CarePartners Hospice for their support. A special thanks to Samantha Kaylor and Deanna Aldridge.