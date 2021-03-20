Jimmie (Jay) Cross, 77, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born September 16, 1943, to the late James and Pauline Beals Cross. Jay loved in Oak Glen Community in Fall Branch for over 30 years before moving to Kingsport.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Willadean Darter.
Jay is survived by his son, Matthew Cross; daughter, Twyla McGee and husband Mark of Clovis, CA; three grandsons, Jacob McGee and wife Shannon of Fresno, CA, Brandon McGee and Adam McGee of Clovis, CA; two great-grandchildren, Declan and Hailey McGee of Fresno, CA; sister, Shirley Baskette of Kingsport; special niece, Sharon Boyles of Sullivan Gardens; and several other nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers.