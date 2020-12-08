KINGSPORT - Jimmie Elizabeth Short Stevens, age 78, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Jimmie was born in Kingsport on November 14, 1942 to the late John Wesley and Jessie Dezarne Short. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
In addition to her parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by her husband, John Paul Stevens; sisters, Betty Dockery and Carolyn Oaks; several brothers and sisters-in-law, a nephew and granddaughter, Edith Ann Neeley.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, George Wesley Stevens; daughter, Jonnita Cox (James); grandsons, Spencer Pierce (Amanda), John Pierce (Emily) and Daniel Powell (Camrie); granddaughters, Erika Decker, Heather Powell (Cameron Witt), Gaile Powell (Nathaniel Coots), and Elizabeth Bush (Davey); great-grandchildren, Jameson Pierce, Alexis, Anthony, Damen and Jimmie Isabella Witt, Matthew Bishop, Chloe Kissick, Aurora and Elias Coots, Rex and Nevaeh Neeley, Raelynn and William Powell, Denver, Dawson and Destiny Bush; sisters, Norma Hulse (John) and Jeweldean Spurlock; brothers, Gary Short (Kay) and Charles Short (Debbie); grand-furbaby, Rogue Pierce; special friends, Karen Powell, Jessica and Tonya Peters and George, Mackenzie and Destiny Pierce; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 pm, Friday, December 11, 2020 in the Fireside Room, Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to c/o Kristie Hood, 387 Twin Hills Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family would like to thank the staff of Wexford House and HVMC ICU for the loving care provided to Jimmie.
The care of Jimmie Elizabeth Short Stevens and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.