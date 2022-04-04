Jim Pate was born in Johnson City, TN to Clifton and Lena Pate (nee Peterson). When he was 9 years-old, Jim’s family moved to suburban Philadelphia, but the Tennessee mountains were Jim’s home and he knew someday he would return.
In 1973, Jim and his new bride Susan came back to Washington County and put down some deep roots. Jim bought land in Gray and turned it from wilderness into paradise. He cleared the land, dug the well, ran the electric lines and made a beautiful, comfortable home.
Jim worked at Eastman Chemical at night and was a construction apprentice with Buddy Day Construction during the day. All his hard work and sacrifice paid off and in 1979, Jim earned his contractor’s license and began Jim Pate Construction and then Main Street Woodshop in Kingsport. Jim made the dreams of many homeowners come true with his unique combination of hard work, integrity and building skills. There are many beautiful homes in the Tri Cities area that will always remain straight, true and sound because Jim Pate autographed his work with excellence.
Jim’s business was very important to him but that was far from his only focus in life. Jim was a faithful member of the Jackson Park Covenant Brethren Church in Jonesborough where he served on the Vision Committee and put his leadership skills to work for the future growth of his Church
Jim also had a passion for the outdoors. Jim hiked parts of the Appalachian Trail and visited many of the National Parks. He liked nothing better than a long walk up a big hill with Susan or the grandkids beside him. His last road trip to Glacier National Park took him about as close to heaven as a man can get.
Jim loved God and his Country and served them both faithfully, but his reason for all that he did was his love for his family. Jim and Susan (Satchell) had two daughters Sarah Pate and Megan Crumley. Sarah is married to Dustin Gingrow and they have a daughter, Rosalyn. Megan is married to Will Crumley with two sons, Leyton and Emory.
In addition to his wife Susan, Jim is survived by his Sister Jeannie Evans and her family, husband Don, daughter Shelley Sluder and Alena his niece. Jim also leaves behind his brother and sisters-in-law, Ed and Linda Satchell, Sharon and Steven Francis, Carolyn Campbell and Patricia Hurley and Mother-in-law Helen Satchell and many many treasured Peterson and Pate cousins. Jim made friends everywhere he went and touched the lives of everyone he met.
On Saturday April 2, while working on his property the Lord called him home. He leaves behind a great legacy of hard work, determination, love and humor.
The celebration of Jim Pate’s life will take place at the Jackson Park Covenant Brethren Church 100 Oak Grove Avenue Jonesborough TN 5:00 pm Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Memorial Donations can be made to Camp Placid 224 Camp Placid Road Blountville TN 37617
or Jackson Park Covenant Brethren Church Building Fund 100 Oak Grove Ave. Jonesborough TN 37659
Well Done Good and Faithful Servant - Matthew 25:23
Condolences may be sent to the Pate family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821