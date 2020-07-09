MOUNT CARMEL - Jim Hurd, 67, of Mount Carmel, went to be with Jesus on July 8, 2020 after a ten year journey with dementia.
He was born January 25, 1953, to the late Harold and Joan Hurd.
Those who knew Jim best, knew how much he loved Jesus, his family, and people. He had a very fun-loving spirit and could always make others laugh. Jim’s passion was studying and teaching the Bible. He discipled and mentored many.
He was a charter member and trustee of Ridgeview Baptist Church. Jim was a licensed contractor and owner of Hurd Brothers Construction. He loved to fish with his buddies.
Jim cherished his loving wife, Sharon Rhea Hurd. He was a wonderful daddy to Alisha Saxton and husband, Israel, and Stacey Lawson and husband, Nathan. He adored his four grandchildren, Annabelle, Madelyn, Ava and Ben.
He is also survived by his seven younger siblings, Johnny Hurd and wife, Rhonda; Joan Leonard, Jeannie Moody and husband, Robert; Judy Hobbs and husband, Gale; Janice Hurd, Jill Hurd and Joe Hurd and wife, Laura.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 am Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Ridgeview Baptist Church, 234 Hurd Road, Church Hill, TN, 37642 with Pastor Jon Rogers, Nathan Lawson, and Mark Dance officiating. Music will be provided by Israel Saxton.
A Private Burial will take place in the Garden of The Last Supper at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully asks that social distancing guidelines be followed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan’s Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org.
