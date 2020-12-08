KINGSPORT - Jim Hall, of Kingsport, TN passed away peacefully on Monday, December 7, 2020. He proudly volunteered to fly for his country, serving with the Air Force during the Korean War. Upon his discharge, he married his high school sweetheart, Louise Gardner. They enjoyed 62 years together prior to her passing in 2017.
Jim retired from Eastman Kodak in 1992, leaving a career that included an overseas move, worldwide travel, and numerous project leadership positions. In retirement, he also worked for Fluor Daniel and John Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James M. Hall, Sr., and Ruth Wallace Hall of Virginia; and sisters, Elizabeth Stallard, Dorothy Witt, and Helen Adams.
He will forever be loved by his family, Jamie and Rob Montgomery and their son, Andrew Montgomery; Mark and Susan Hall and their children, Caroline and Cole Totton, Taylor Hall, and Sandy Hall; Todd and Priscilla Hall and their children, Austin Hall and Emma Hall; and great-grandchildren, Rhetta Totton and Reece Totton.
The family will gather for a graveside service on Thursday, December 10, at 1 p.m. at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. The memorial service will be led by Rev. Chris Brown of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church and Rev. Robert Burlingham of Trinity United Methodist Church.
There are no words to describe our sorrow.
Those wishing to honor his memory are encouraged to make a donation to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6027, Kingsport, TN 37663, or Hope Haven Ministries, 670 Dale St., Kingsport, TN 37660.