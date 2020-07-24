GATE CITY, VA - James Delaney “Jim” Gibson, 76., Gate City, VA passed away, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Jim was born in Scott County, VA on February 16, 1944 and was the son of the late Tillman and Dona Gibson.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from Arcadia Graphics.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Gertrude “Gertie” Gibson and a sister, Mary Christian preceded him in death.
Jim is survived by his sister, Maxie Music; brothers, Bob Gibson, and Fred R. (Nancy) Gibson; along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Dean Cemetery in the Big Moccasin community of Scott County, VA, with Rev. Scott Fields officiating.
An online guest register is available for the Gibson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of James Delaney “Jim” Gibson.