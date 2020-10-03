DUFFIELD, VA - James (Jim) Carl McDavid, 81, Duffield, VA passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side, Friday, October 2, 2020 following a long illness.
Born October 31, 1938 in Scott County, VA, he was a veteran of the United States Army; a faithful Christian and Deacon of the Brick Church of Rye Cove, VA for over 50 years.
He was retired from Holston Defense Corp.
His parents, the late Luther and Mae (Hill) McDavid; and his father and mother-in-law, Clint and Mary (Akers) Lane preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ella Mae (Lane) McDavid; his three children, Timothy McDavid and wife, Mona, Sheri Stinson and husband, Eddie, and Stephen McDavid and wife, Tracy; grandchildren, Jacob Doub and wife, Jennifer, and Clint, Ella, Ian, Luke and Jonah McDavid; and great grandchildren, Scarlet and Leo Doub.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Joe Hill and Pastor Jerry Hickman officiating. J.E. and Carol Mauk will provide the music.
Military Graveside services will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 5, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA, with bagpipes by James Caruthers. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Jeff Doub and Bruce Francis will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m., Monday to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Smokey Mountain Hospice, Carey Young, Ben Kilgore, Chaplain Mike and the rest of the Smokey Mountain family, and also to John Flinchum with Home Instead, who are all considered extended family.
