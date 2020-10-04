DUFFIELD, VA - James (Jim) Carl McDavid, 81, Duffield, VA passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side, Friday, October 2, 2020 following a long illness.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Joe Hill and Pastor Jerry Hickman officiating. J.E. and Carol Mauk will provide the music.
Military Graveside services will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 5, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA, with bagpipes by James Caruthers. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Jeff Doub and Bruce Francis will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m., Monday to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the McDavid family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
