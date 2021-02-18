PENNINGTON GAP - Jim Byrd, age 80, entered his Heavenly Home on February 16, 2021 at his home in Pennington Gap, Virginia. Born and raised in the Stone Creek area near St. Charles, VA. Jim was the oldest of three children. He worked as an auto mechanic for over 40 years. Jim ended his career working as a gas line installer for over 15 years. He loved gardening, older cars and learning about History. Jim had a genuine love for helping others.
He is preceded in death by his parents William "Bill" and Nancy Byrd. Jim is survived by the love of his life Nancy Byrd, one daughter, Sherry, son-in-law Wayne Christensen. Grandchildren; Chad and Connor Christensen. Two sisters, Willie Jo Rogers and husband Tony and Wanda Byrd.
The family will receive friends at the First Baptist Church in Pennington Gap on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 5 until 7:00 pm with services following with Pastor Josh Osteen officiating. The committal service will be conducted on Saturday morning at 11:00 am in Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway.
Those wishing to go in procession to the cemetery with the family are asked to meet at the church by 10:30 am.
To view obituary and sign guest book please visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.