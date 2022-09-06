DUFFIELD, VA - Jimmy “Jim” Martin Butler, 67, Duffield, VA passed away, Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital.
Jim was born, January 17, 1955, in Kingsport, TN and was the son of the late Milum “M.B” and Elsie (Falin) Butler.
In addition to his parents, his brothers, Junior Butler, and Mike Butler preceded him in death.
He retired from Partners as a concrete finisher.
Surviving is his wife, Judy Butler, daughter, Lekisha Darnell and husband, Dustin, son, Cody Butler, grandchildren, Sean Butler and Camryn Darnell, sisters, Sue Rhoton and husband, Conley, and Sharon Harless and husband, Johnny, brothers, Luther Butler and wife, Linda, Dennis Butler and wife, Kathy, and David Butler, fur babies, Lily, and Wizard, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Gennis Butler officiating. Austin and Mandy Dillard, and Edward Slemp will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Page Cemetery, Duffield, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the nurses and doctors of Norton Community Hospital ER/ICU.
An online guest register is available for the Butler family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Jimmy "Jim" Martin Butler.
