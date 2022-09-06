DUFFIELD, VA - Jimmy “Jim” Martin Butler, 67, Duffield, VA passed away, Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital.

Jim was born, January 17, 1955, in Kingsport, TN and was the son of the late Milum “M.B” and Elsie (Falin) Butler.

