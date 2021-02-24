KINGSPORT - James F. Burem (Jim), 76, passed away on February 21, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Jim was a lifelong resident and businessman in Kingsport. Jim served in Vietnam and received several military honors, including the Bronze Star. He and the good Lord are watching over us during this time.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Henry S. Burem; son, Christopher; and stepson Jon Thomas.
He leaves behind his wife, June; two sisters, Nancy Burem and Mary Ann B. Reed (Roger); stepson, Todd Thomas (Kim) and grandchildren, Abigail and Ben; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Thomas and grandchildren, Jane and Jasper; “favorite” niece, Terrie Phillips and her children, Ashlyn and Pearson; and nephew, Jason Murr (Becky) and their daughter, Emily.
At Jim’s request, there will be no services.
