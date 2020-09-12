GATE CITY, VA - Jill Deanna McCloud, formerly of Florida, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the residence of her parents in Gate City, VA
She was born in Rockledge, FL on January 25, 1961 to James and Betty (Powers) McCloud.
Jill attended nursing school and worked at a nursing home in Georgia. She worked at Wuesthoff Hospital in Florida as a medical transcriptionist for 20 years. She also worked at Central State Hospital in Milledgeville, Georgia as a medical technician. Jill was a special aunt who loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. She had a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh that everyone will miss.
Jill is preceded in death by her brother, Jody E. McCloud.
Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory are; her parents, Jim and Betty McCloud, Gate City, VA; sister, Jacque Jeffreys and husband Jack, Melbourne, FL; brothers, Lynn and Rose McCloud, Cocoa, FL, Jeffery McCloud, Gate City, VA, Jerel McCloud, Gate City, VA, Jason and Leslie McCloud, Gate City, VA, and Joseph McCloud, Mt. Carmel, TN; along with numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. She also leaves behind her special furbabies; Max, Marley, Buck, and Wonton.
The family will hold a Memorial Service for Jill at a later date.
An online guest register is available for the McCloud family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
